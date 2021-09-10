Diversity brings rewards for Longford Slashers

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, Goodness Okonkwo & U13 Manager, James Morgan
Longford Slashers recently defeated a gallant Granard side in the Under 13 League final. An eleven point win led to Slashers being crowned Under 13 champs. Their success has, in part, been attributed to the diversity of the young team.
Uruemu Adejinmi, who recently became the first female from a migrant background to become a Municipal District Cathaoirleach in Ireland, is Integration Officer with Longford Slashers minor club and she said that the role has been “a fantastic initiative that has benefitted our underage set up”.
James Morgan, Manager of the winning team said: “We recently had 5 players from migrant background appear in our team for the final and all played a vital role in our victory. Uruemu works tirelessly behind the scenes.”
In what is another first for the club, Goodness Ikechukwu, captained the side to silverware, lifting the cup recently in Pearse park.
James Morgan concluded: “We welcome people from a diverse range of backgrounds in Slashers and value the contribution made by Uruemu in particular.”
