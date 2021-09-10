Search

10/09/2021

Diversity brings rewards for Longford Slashers

Diversity brings rewards for Longford Slashers

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, Goodness Okonkwo & U13 Manager, James Morgan

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Slashers recently defeated a gallant Granard side in the Under 13 League final. An eleven point win led to Slashers being crowned Under 13 champs. Their success has, in part, been attributed to the diversity of the young team.

Uruemu Adejinmi, who recently became the first female from a migrant background to become a Municipal District Cathaoirleach in Ireland, is Integration Officer with Longford Slashers minor club and she said that the role has been “a fantastic initiative that has benefitted our underage set up”.

James Morgan, Manager of the winning team said: “We recently had 5 players from migrant background appear in our team for the final and all played a vital role in our victory. Uruemu works tirelessly behind the scenes.”

In what is another first for the club, Goodness Ikechukwu, captained the side to silverware, lifting the cup recently in Pearse park.

James Morgan concluded: “We welcome people from a diverse range of backgrounds in Slashers and value the contribution made by Uruemu in particular.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media