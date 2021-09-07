Freewheelers MC make presentation to Bethany House, Longford
Freewheelers MC Ireland North Central Chapter President Ian Liddy, with some of the Chapter members, presented Mrs Teresa Gilchriest of Bethany House, Longford with €1,715 which their Club raised through their Summer Charity Motorcycle Run from Kinnegad Plaza to the Midlands Motorcycle Festival in St Mel's College, Longford on Saturday, August 14.
Longford Leader gallery: Longford comes alive to sound of Midlands Motorcycle Festival
Longford became a biker's haven over the weekend as the county town played host to the f irst Annual Midlands Motorcycle Festival.
