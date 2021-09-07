Search

Freewheelers MC make presentation to Bethany House, Longford

Freewheelers MC Ireland North Central Chapter President Ian Liddy, with some of the Chapter members, presented Mrs Teresa Gilchriest of Bethany House, Longford with €1,715 which their Club raised through their Summer Charity Motorcycle Run from Kinnegad Plaza to the Midlands Motorcycle Festival in St Mel's College, Longford on Saturday, August 14.

