Longford Leader gallery: Longford comes alive to sound of Midlands Motorcycle Festival

Longford became a biker's haven over the weekend as the county town played host to the f irst Annual Midlands Motorcycle Festival.

Spearheaded by the Freewheelers MC North-Central chapter, bikers came from every corner of the country to support both the show and the charity run for Bethany House.

The roar of Harley-Davidsons and many other makes of bikes echoed through the town all weekend with nearly 150 bikes taking part.

The show itself had bikes on display and were judged with trophies being awarded in several categories such as "Best Harley_Davidson' and "Best Custom bike".

There was also stalls and a food wagon that had long queues throughout the day.

Later, a steady stream of visitors could be seen filing through the gates of St Mel's College to look over and get photos of themselves with some of Ireland's top custom bikes.

Luckily the rain held off and the crowd was also entertained by three of Longford's new rock groups.

The club are looking forward to having the show and charity run again next year and for it to be even bigger and more successful than its 2021 equivalent.