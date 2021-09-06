Government should increase core social welfare rates by €10 per week

Social Justice Ireland is calling on Government to increase core social welfare rates by €10 per week in Budget 2022 and to commit to benchmarking core social welfare rates to 27.5 per cent of average earnings over two years.

Dr Seán Healy, CEO, Social Justice Ireland, urged Government not to leave those on social welfare behind for a third successive budget.

He said, “The prospect of people on social welfare being left behind for a third successive budget is very concerning. A lesson from past experiences of economic recovery and growth is that the weakest in our society get left behind unless welfare increases track improvements elsewhere in the economy. Budget 2021 was the second budget in a row which failed to deliver an increase to the minimum social welfare payment.

Dr Healy added, "A repetition of this failure in Budget 2022 would leave those who are most vulnerable in a very difficult position and see them fall further behind. Delivering a fair recovery means that no-one should be left behind, especially those who are most vulnerable."

Increase current social welfare rates by €10

Dr Healy stressed, “Social Justice Ireland is proposing a €10 increase in core social welfare payments in Budget 2022. This would set Government on the correct path to benchmark social welfare rates to 27.5 per cent average weekly earnings (€222 per week) over a two-year period, which was the standard set in 2007. Given the very difficult situation people across the country are in as a result of Covid-19, benchmarking minimum rates of social welfare payments to movements in average earnings is an important policy priority."

Outlining the main findings of Social Justice Ireland’s briefing for Government on Social Welfare Rates and Budget 2022, Michelle Murphy, Research and Policy Analyst, Social Justice Ireland, noted that “the benchmark of 27.5 per cent of average earnings is so important to the living standards of many in Irish society, and to meeting our own anti-poverty commitments. We estimate that more than 12,000 working age adults would have been raised out of poverty in 2016 had minimum social welfare payments been benchmarked at 27.5 per cent of average earnings.”

Summary of Social Justice Ireland social welfare proposals Budget 2022:

Minimum Social Welfare rates: Minimum social welfare rates should increase by €10 per week in Budget 2022. This would see the basic social welfare rate rise to €213 in Budget 2022.

State Pension contributory and non-contributory: Introduce a single-rate universal state social welfare pension from January 2022 at the rate of €258.30.

Carer’s Support Grant: Increase the annual Carer’s Support Grant to €2,000 and extend the Carers GP Visit Card to those in receipt of Carer’s Support Grant.

Domiciliary Care Allowance: Increase the domiciliary care allowance from €309.50 to €330. Expand the Free Travel Scheme to include people in receipt of the Domiciliary Care Allowance.

Jobseekers rates – under 25: Continue the process started in Budget 2020 and equalise Jobseekers rates for all those under 25 at the increased rate of €210 per week.

Cost of Disability: Introduce a cost of disability payment of €20 per week.

Supporting a Universal Basic Income (UBI) Pilot: Budget 2022 should commit to introducing a universal basic income pilot and funding the evaluation process to accompany it.