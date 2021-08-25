Karen and Serena begin 32km relay swim from Lanesboro bridge to Athlone town bridge

Athlone ladies, Serena Friel and Karen Reynolds, have begun their ultra swim in support of the construction of a new RNLI Life Boat Station at Coosan Point to service Lough Ree and the Shannon. They setting off from Lanesboro this morning Wednesday, August 25 and they hope to be in Athlone between 6pm and 8pm this evening.

Serena and Karen have been training for over a year to complete today's 32km relay swim from Lanesboro bridge to Athlone town bridge.

This is the first time it is being attempted in this format.

While the straight line distance between the 2 bridges is 32km, the swim will be much longer as a result of current, winds and navigation and is expected to take up to take between 12 and 14 hours to complete.

There’s been huge interest in “Wild Swimming” since the outbreak of Covid, but this swim takes it to another level.

The Swim will be under Cross Challenge Swim Rules which mean the swimmers must not be assisted by any kind of artificial aid – and are only permitted to use goggles, one cap, a nose clip, ear plugs and one costume, that must be sleeveless and legless.

The link to sponsor Karen and Serena’s efforts and donate to the Lough Ree RNLI Lifeboat station appeal please click on the link to the gofund me page below:

The Lough Ree 32k Challenge, organized by Serena Friel

Lough Ree RNLI would love to have a huge welcome for the ladies when they arrive into Athlone and would appreciate it if you could share this ask on your various platforms.



Live updates on the day will be available on the Lough Ree 32k Challenge Facebook page or on RNLI Lough Ree Facebook.