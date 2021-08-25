Longford gardaí take part in El Camino Del Garda charity walk in aid of Little Blue Heroes

Two teams of Gardaí will complete El Camino Del Garda this evening, August 25, after walking from Dublin in aid of Little Blue Heroes.

The three day event kicked off on Monday with two teams of 25 serving members of An Garda Síochána walking the full lengths of both the Royal Canal and the Grand Canal simultaneously.

Each team had a support crew of five members and started from Misery Hill on Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock with both teams finishing at the River Shannon.

The Grand Canal team will finish their walk at Shannon Harbour, Co Offaly and the Royal Canal team will finish their walk at Clondra Harbour, Co Longford.

Longford County Council will provide a welcoming committee for participants upon the completion of the event at Clondra Harbour, with refreshments and live music to welcome the team.

It is also hoped that some off duty Garda members from the Longford District will join the participants and complete the last section of the walk from Kenagh to Clondra Harbour to show support to their colleagues.

Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers (no paid staff) made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.

It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.

The name ‘Little Blue Heroes’ came about when founders learned that the vast amount of the children supported by the charity have a strong fascination with police uniform, equipment, vehicles, Garda units, etc.. This has even led some of the children to make a wish to become an Honorary Garda and become part of the Garda family.

El Camino Del Garda aims to raise €10,000 for Little Blue Heroes. That target has already been exceeded by over €1,000. The Royal Canal group is expected to reach Clondra Harbour at 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 25.

The event will be fully COVID-19 compliant and all Government and NPHET guidelines and recommendations in place at the time of the event will be strictly adhered to.

To donate, see El Camino Del Garda on idonate.com.