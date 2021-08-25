Upgrades planned for Longford secondary schools

Teachers and students at Meán Scoil Mhuire have welcomed the approval by the Department of Education of five new classrooms for the school as student numbers breach the 600 mark this September.

School Principal, Aoife Mulrennan said that, while the approval of the new classrooms is good news, student numbers are continuing to increase and a more permanent solution is needed in the form of a new school building.

“The Board of Management welcomes the news of approval for the new classrooms for Meán Scoil Mhuire,” Ms Mulrennan told the Longford Leader this week.

“The student population is growing at a steady rate and will continue to do so for years to come. The new classrooms are a short-term solution for us.

“We look forward to engagement with the Department for a new school building for Meán Scoil Mhuire as a permanent solution for our increasing numbers,” she added.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty (pictured) last week welcomed the news that five extra classrooms would be provided at the Longford town school, confirming that the additional classrooms will be located in the former Turners building.

He also confirmed that moves are underway to secure a new site for the school, which is now at full capacity.

“After 18 months of discussions with the Department, it is great to confirm that they have now completed a preliminary assessment of a site for a proposed new building on a greenfield site,” he said.

The Longford TD added that this is “a major breakthrough” for the iconic Longford town school, confirming that plans for the site will progress over the coming months.

Meanwhile, another of Longford town’s secondary schools, St Mel’s College, received €6.3 million from the Department of Education earlier this summer, which will go towards the refurbishment of the iconic 1865 building.

The planned refurbishment project will include a two special classroom Autism Unit, two general classroms, a Home Economics room and textile room, a Science lab, a Music room, and a Design Communications Graphics Room.

The project will involve the use of all three floors of the building and bring the college to a new level for future generations.