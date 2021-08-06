Senator Micheal Carrigy interviews local Longford artists on the harsh effects of Covid-19

Senator Micheal Carrigy is to release a video later today featuring his sit-down interview style based in the Backstage Theatre in Farneyhoogan, Longford.

The purpose of the event is to highlight the arts within the area and shine light on the talent in Longford and the issues they faced throughout the pandemic. Five guests joined Senator Carrigy at the event, these included These include Writer filmmaker Robert Higgins and his directorial partner Paddy McGivney, Paul Hennessy from Evolution Stage School, Ronan O’ Toole director of still voice film festival and Mona Considine.

Speaking on the event Senator Carrigy disclosed that "The arts are a crucial part of any community. This fact has sadly been forgotten throughout the hardship of the pandemic and constant lockdowns. Each artist deserves a voice, to be heard and given a platform to express how they feel.

"This event wants to envelop how arts and culture shape a community and that we need to create a conversation and recognize this fact nationally."

Mona Considine, head of communications at the Backstage Theatre spoke on how "Events like these is what the arts and culture sector needs to be heard. It is a long uphill battle to restore our sector, but step by step we can create conversation and rebuild the community."

The event is prerecorded by videographer, Shane Crosson and will be distributed across Senator Micheal Carrigy's Facebook page. Links to the video can be found via Twitter, Instagram at @campaign4carrigy. Please note, as the event is prerecorded, viewers are welcome to rewatch or catch at a later date, if Friday, 6th August is not suitable.