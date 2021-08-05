05/08/2021

Pictures | Longford Live & Local brightens up August bank holiday

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The temperature may have cooled but Longford Live & Local keep the summer feeling going for music fans over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with more music to follow this weekend.

The long weekend kicked off a day early at St Christopher’s Centre with Longford’s own Elvis, the legendary Pat Harley taking to the stage on Thursday, followed by lockdown superstar Sean Hussey.

Singer-songwriter Laura Jo O’Callaghan’s up-tempo and folk favourites was followed by Pub Fiction got things rocking!

Sean and Noel Sweeney’s trad and folk included well-known jigs and reels while uilleann piper Noel Carberry continued the trad vibe. Audio Pilot finished things off with a set packed with rock anthems.

On Friday, it was Ardagh’s turn to feel the noise with the alt-pop of the Rêves, harmonies of Paul Hennessy and Eimear Reynolds, and Paschal and Davy’s quicksteps and cheeky banter. Pub Fiction drew the evening to a close with hits from the 60s.

Saturday saw eeffaa (Aoife Mulligan) bring her soul and folk sounds to the Distillery Yard, alongside Conor O’Brien and Owen Catterall, while Katie Gallagher started the music in Ballymahon Vocational School.

Ravens Edge turned up the volume with rock classics, followed by Paper Planes’ set was all killer and no filler.

Ríl Óg's musicianship and energy was on show at St Dominic’s GAA Club on Sunday, father-son team Shadow Country giving the crowd beloved country and western favourites. Brendan Kelly's Band finished proceedings with a mix of classic and originals.

More this Weekend

Children (aged 5-11) will love The Shenanigans’ music madness and story-telling at Clarke’s Pub and Bar in Lanesboro at 2 pm, on Saturday, August 7 (they also play Connolly Barracks Longford on August 14). Book tickets on Eventbrite.

Connolly Barracks also plays host to Neon’s rock tunes, 4 Degrees West’s folk and traditional instrumental sounds, and Ríl Óg’s unique modern trad at 7.30pm on Saturday. Book tickets on Eventbrite also.

Sunday sees Audio Pilot and the Brendan Kelly Band take to the stage at 2pm at St Mary’s GAA Club in Granard.

Again, you can get your free tickets on Eventbrite! Also follow Longford.ie and Longford County Council’s social media for any updates.

