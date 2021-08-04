Works to begin on Lanesborough Public Water Supply on Monday

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, is carrying out essential work on the network safeguarding the supply for customers on the Lanesborough Public Water Supply (PWS). These works are being delivered in adherence with current HSE and government COVID-19 advice.

While these essential works are ongoing, customers in the following locations may experience temporary disruption to their supply such as low water pressure and/or discoloured water between Monday 9 August and Friday 13 August; Cloontirm, Cartronageeragh, Knockanboy, Stonepark, Cloonturk, Gowlan, Aghantrah, Aghnaskea, Killashee, Grillagh, Cloonfiugh, Cloonfore, Magheraveen, Lehery, Tureen, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro Town, Tullyvrane and surrounding areas.

Any customers seeing discoloured water coming from their cold kitchen tap are advised to run the tap for a few minutes to restore the clear colour. If the colour does not restore to clear, customers are advised not the drink the water as a precaution and should contact Irish Water using the contact details below.

Speaking about the works, John Gavin, Irish Water, said, ”Irish Water and Longford County Council understands the inconvenience caused and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these necessary works securing the network and maintaining normal supply to customers in Lanesborough. Irish Water and Longford County Council regret any inconvenience caused.”

While these essential works are underway we are asking customers to be mindful of how they use water to help reduce demand for treated water. As the Irish staycation season continues to be busy over August, Irish Water is predicting continued increase in domestic and commercial demand for water and customers are asked to take some simple measures to conserve water in their homes, their businesses and on their farms.

While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply. Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to 6 litres of water per minute. Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use.

We are also reminding people with responsibility for properties that are currently unoccupied to check for leaks and turn off water where it is not required. Please report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278. There are lots more tips on how to conserve water in your home on our website at https://www.water.ie/ conservation/

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates visit www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/