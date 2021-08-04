Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Courageous Ballymahon doctor taking time out from her hospital care

Happy Friday 13th...13 reasons why life is worth the fight - truly inspirational words from Longford's Dr Laura Noonan

Dr Laura Noonan

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Ballymahon doctor Laura Noonan has decided to take some much needed time out from hospital following five arduous months of pain and suffering.

The local lady posted a lengthy statement on her Facebook page, Laura's Russian Lifeline on Monday which outlined her reasons for the difficult decision.

“I need to get some life back in my life while I can. I can’t feel much worse than I do already and I’m not going to make myself sick……. I already am,” she said.

“I refuse to stare at another bedroom ceiling and four walls when I have the opportunity to do other things.

“I didn’t come to this decision lightly, and I will reconnect with the hospital in a few weeks,” she told her Facebook followers.
