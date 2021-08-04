Courageous Ballymahon doctor taking time out from her hospital care

Dr Laura Noonan
Ballymahon doctor Laura Noonan has decided to take some much needed time out from hospital following five arduous months of pain and suffering.
The local lady posted a lengthy statement on her Facebook page, Laura's Russian Lifeline on Monday which outlined her reasons for the difficult decision.
“I need to get some life back in my life while I can. I can’t feel much worse than I do already and I’m not going to make myself sick……. I already am,” she said.
“I refuse to stare at another bedroom ceiling and four walls when I have the opportunity to do other things.
“I didn’t come to this decision lightly, and I will reconnect with the hospital in a few weeks,” she told her Facebook followers.
For the full story, see www.longfordleader.ie
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.