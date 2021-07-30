Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Man is becoming a ‘bit of a public nuisance’, Longford court hears

Judge Seamus Hughes

Liam Cosgrove

A man who was told to return to Dublin “with his toothbrush” after being caught drunk in a public laneway has been charged with an almost identical offence less than a week later.

Mariusz Liptak (41) had previously been told to leave the county after he and another man had been found intoxicated in broad daylight along the Garvey's Lane area of Longford town on July 16.

The court was told on that occasion of how both men were “obviously intoxicated” and causing a disturbance to passers by during the middle of a busy shopping afternoon in the town.

Four days later, at last Tuesday's weekly court sitting Mr Liptak was issued with two further public order charges arising out of an incident on July 9, this time on Longford town's Dublin Street.

Mr Liptak, himself, wasn't in court, prompting local solicitor Frank Gearty who was representing his co-accused at a previous court sitting to concede the accused is “becoming a bit of a public nuisance.”

Judge Seamus Hughes agreed to adjourn the case until a sitting of Longford District Court on October 12.

