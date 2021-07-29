BREAKING: Gardaí launch probe into alleged assault of woman in Longford town

Gardaí have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Longford town
Gardaí have launched an investigation into the alleged assault of a young woman in Longford town, the Leader can reveal.
The alleged complaint was made last Saturday week (July 17) with inquiries into the incident ongoing.
For more, see next week's Leader.
