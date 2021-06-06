Alert | Longford motorists warned to expect delays over road closures and diversions in Granard area
Longford County Council are advising the public to expect traffic delays around Granard over the next few days owing to road works from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11.
They stated that the proposed road closures in the Granard MD to facilitate road restoration works (DBM Overlay Work);
Road for Closure: L-1049 Aghakine to Ballinrooey (PART)
Date of Closure: 7th / 8th June 2021
Road for Closure: L-10421 Cleenrath to Mollyglass (PART) (Cul de Sac)
Date of Closure: 8th / 9th June 2021
Road for Closure: L-5079 Rossduff to Dunbeggan (PART)
Date of Closure: 9th / 10th / 11th June 2021
Works are scheduled to take place from 8am to 6pm. Signed local diversions will be in place.
