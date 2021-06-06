Alert | Longford motorists warned to expect delays over road closures and diversions in Granard area

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Longford County Council are advising the public to expect traffic delays around Granard over the next few days owing to road works from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11. 

They stated that the proposed road closures in the Granard MD to facilitate road restoration works (DBM Overlay Work); 

Road for Closure: L-1049  Aghakine to Ballinrooey (PART)
Date of Closure: 7th / 8th June 2021 

Road for Closure: L-10421  Cleenrath  to Mollyglass (PART) (Cul de Sac)
Date of Closure: 8th / 9th  June  2021

Road for Closure: L-5079 Rossduff to Dunbeggan  (PART)
Date of Closure: 9th / 10th / 11th June 2021 


Works are scheduled to take place from 8am to 6pm. Signed local diversions will be in place. 

