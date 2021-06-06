Judge tells Longford solicitor: "You are on legal aid and you really should do a bit of work”

Judge Seamus Hughes and solicitor Brid Mimnagh drew laughter aplenty at last week's District Court sitting as the pair traded amusing exchanges over the location of Azerbaijan.

Ms Mimnagh had been representing Saulius Gustys (53) 1 St Patrick's Terrace, Granard, Co Longford after the Lithuanian national appeared on drugs possession charges at St Patrick's Terrace, Granard dating back to May 2016.

Ms Mimnagh, in pleading her client's case, said Mr Gustys was someone who suffered from a range of mental health complaints, most specifically severe post traumatic stress disorder.

She said a large degree of those anxieties had come courtesy of Mr Gustys' involvement in a war in Azerbaijan in 1981.

Asked where exactly the former Soviet Republic member nation was located, Ms Mimnagh replied somewhat tongue in cheek to the judge: “Your putting me under a lot of pressure.”

Looking down on Ms Mimnagh from the bench, Judge Hughes grinned by sarcastically replying: “Well, you are on legal aid and you really should do a bit of work.”

Taking a moment to regather her composure, Ms Mimnagh said Mr Gustys had spent a lengthy time in custody and was intent on returning to his homeland if the court would afford him the opportunity to do so.

“He has a friend in Navan, a very genuine friend,” said Ms Mimnagh, prompting Judge Hughes to quip: “As all your clients are.”

Judge Hughes ultimately acceded to Ms Mimnagh's pleas by sparing Mr Gustys a criminal conviction as he handed down Section 1 (2) of the Probation Act.