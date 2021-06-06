Kildare hold out for narrow win as Longford ladies miss out on a semi-final spot

Lidl National Football League Division 3B: Round 3

longford ladies football

Katie Crawford pictured in action for Longford against Kildare in the Lidl NFL Division 3B Round 3 game in Newbridge on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

It was a case of what might have been for Longford as they narrowly lost to Kildare in their remaining fixture in Division 3B of the National Football League at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Sunday. 

Kildare . . . 0-10   Longford . . .  0-9

Longford had to win to book a semi-final spot but just missed out on making further progress as Kildare held out to reach the last four with a single point to spare in the finish. 

Brian Noonan's side made a fine start to the game and had built up a three point advantage but the game was level at half-time, 0-4 to 0-4. They went 44 minutes (including stoppages) without a score and that was telling in their eventual defeat.

KILDARE:  Brooke Dunne; Claire Sullivan, Lara Gilbert (0-1), Shauna Kendrick; Lauren Murtagh, Laoise Lenehen, Sarah Munnelly; Siobhan O’Sullivan, Grainne Kenneally; Aoife Rattigan, Lara Curran (0-4, all frees), Grace Clifford (0-1); Ciara Wheeler, Neasa Dooley (0-1), Roisin Byrne.

Subs:- Nanci Murphy for R Byrne (injured, three minutes into first half stoppage time); Ellen Dowling (0-3) for L Murtagh (half-time); Triona Duggan for S Munnelly (40 mins); Gillian Wheeler for C Wheeler (54 mins);  Molly Aspell for A Rattigan (57 mins).

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Katie Crawford, Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove; Michelle Noonan, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell; Niamh Darcy, Orla Nevin; Emer Heaney (0-2), Aoife Darcy (0-2), Anna McDonnell; Louise Monaghan, Michelle Farrell (0-4, three frees), Sarah Shannon (0-1). 

Subs:- Grace Shannon for S Shannon (37 mins); Ciara Healy for A McDonnell (46 mins); Ciara Mulligan for M Noonan and Lauren McGuire for N Darcy (49 mins); Kara Shannon for L Monaghan (54 mins). 

Referee: Kelley Cunningham (Offaly). 

