UPDATE: Missing Leitrim man has been found

Missing Leitrim man has been found

Joseph McMorrow

Joseph McMorrow who went missing from Kinlough, Co. Leitrim on 17th May 2021 has been located safe and well.

An Garda Síochána thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter. 

