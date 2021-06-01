UPDATE: Missing Leitrim man has been found
Joseph McMorrow
Joseph McMorrow who went missing from Kinlough, Co. Leitrim on 17th May 2021 has been located safe and well.
An Garda Síochána thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
Longford Association in Dublin remembers 'beautiful lady' Shirley Cunningham
The members of the Association were left reeling in complete disbelief and sadness on hearing the news of passing of Shirley Cunningham, Glasnevin North, a lovely young woman in her prime.
Prestigious TCD Scholar award for Longford student
Longford’s Eimear Kyle was one of seventy-three students recently elected as a Scholar at Trinity College Dublin.
