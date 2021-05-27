Longford project shortlisted for .IE Digital Town Awards 2021

A Longford project has been shortlisted in the .IE Digital Town Awards 2021.

Edgeworthstown’s ‘co:worx’ digital hub project has been shortlisted for a new national award designed to celebrate the digital achievements of local towns and communities across Ireland.

Shortlisted projects span 14 award categories, all of which are in with the chance of winning a share of the total prize fund of €100,000.

The winners will be announced at a virtual awards event on June 10.

'co:worx' will house up to 40 high tech entrepreneurs and businesspeople by offering co-working and hot desking facilities as well as cutting edge training opportunities.

The .IE Digital Town Awards, established by .IE, the company that manages and maintains Ireland’s country domain name, were launched earlier this year to honour local town projects and people that have demonstrated how digital projects have contributed to enhancements or digital improvements in areas such as health, tourism, education, public services, employment opportunities, citizen empowerment, and social entrepreneurship.

Eleven of the awards will be given directly to individual town projects, with a further three special awards recognising a Digital Changemaker, Digital Rising Star, and a Digital Hero.

Following a competitive selection process by an independent judging panel, the wide-ranging list of shortlisted towns includes projects in sustainability, automation, cultural diversity, social inclusion, and promoting local business.

Oonagh McCutcheon, Corporate Communications Manager at .IE said: “We are proud to announce our shortlist of projects for this year’s inaugural .IE Digital Town Awards.

“The .IE Digital Town Awards want to recognise the good work and achievements of towns across Ireland who have utilised digital technologies to create new ways of doing things, promote innovation and to breathe new life into local communities.

“What is evident from the projects that were submitted for this year’s awards is that towns up and down the country have an extraordinary sense of resourcefulness and spirit. Those shortlisted in today’s announcement have demonstrated impressive digital improvements and enhancements in their local town, and the .IE Digital Town awards aims to ‘shine a light’ on these efforts.

“We look forward to celebrating these town and community achievements with all our finalists at the special virtual awards event next month.”