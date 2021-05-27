Longford companies encouraged to start planning for green future

Longford companies are being encouraged to start planning for a green future as part of a government fund and action plan.

Recently launched by the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, and the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, the Climate Enterprise Action Fund includes three supports that companies supported by Enterprise Ireland can access to assist on their sustainability journey.

These are:

- Climate Action Voucher – a €1,800 grant to engage consultants to develop plans in areas such as resource efficiency and renewable energy.

- GreenStart – up to €5,000 to measure carbon footprint and identify actions to reduce emissions and operate more sustainably.

- GreenPlus – grant funding of up to 50% to develop a multi-annual climate change plan aligned to international standards and frameworks.

Michael Brougham, Regional Director for the Midlands and Mid-East at Enterprise Ireland said, “Ireland has an ambitious target to reduce emissions by more than 51% by the end of the decade. The enterprise sector accounts for 13% of Ireland’s emissions so it has an important role to play in this national strategy.

“Reducing emissions and adopting more sustainable production practices is a smart business strategy. Increasingly consumers are placing a premium on environmentally sustainable products and services. Responding positively to this growing demand is important for consumer-facing businesses.

“Likewise, businesses that provide products or services to larger companies are now being required to show transparent environmental credentials and alignment with international standards. Inclusion in this supply chain will increasingly rely on a commitment to our emerging low-carbon, sustainable economy.

“Applications to the Climate Enterprise Action Fund will close on 31 August 2021 so I would strongly encourage companies to visit www.globalambition.ie/climateaction for more information.”

Enterprise Ireland is also holding a series of webinars to outline the benefits of making sustainability central to business strategy and how to avail of Enterprise Ireland green supports.

The first webinar, which will focus on the food and beverage sector, will take place on Tuesday, 1 June at 10am.

Speakers include Rosaleen Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods, Louise Brennan of O’Brien Fine Foods, Padraig Mallon of Kerry Group, Owen Keogh of Lidl Ireland and Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green at Bord Bia.

The webinar will highlight the progress that leading food companies have achieved in reducing emissions and adopting more sustainable processes. It will also focus on how transparent environmental credentials are increasingly important in supply chains.

Other webinars taking place during the month of June will focus on the manufacturing and construction sectors, and digital technologies, fintech, BPO and consumer services.

To register for the webinar on the food and beverage sector, go to www.globalambition.ie/webinar-climate-enterprise-action-fund-food/.