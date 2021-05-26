Granard GAA lead tributes to Longford's 1968 Leinster championship winning captain Vincent Daly

St Mary's GAA club, Granard has led the tributes to 'one of their own' and Longford's 1968 Leinster championship winning captain, Vincent Daly, who passed to his eternal reward, peacefully, surrounded by his family in Tullamore General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 26.

In addition to his gaelic football prowess, Vincent of 11 Colmcille Terrace, Granard, was a highly respected member of the Defence Forces.

Sympathy is extended to his wife Carmel, sons Paul and Vincent, daughters Angela and Sandra, brother Willie, sisters Vera and Josie, daughters-in-law Claire (Allen) and Stephanie, brothers-in-law Christy and James (UK), sisters-in-law Mary and Lily, his adored grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Darragh, Rhys, Leona, Aaron and Clodagh. nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many great friends.

Vincent will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, May 27 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral cortege will leave his home at 11.40am on Saturday, May 29 for funeral mass at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Granard.

Vincent was a member of a famous St Mary’s football family, stretching back to the 1930’s and beyond.

He played a big part in the history of the GAA in Granard and Longford, a career that started by winning the Schools’ championship in 1960.

His Longford Leader pen picture for the 1960 Schools’ final reads: Vincent Daly (11) Another youngster who has come on immensely since the start of the season. Display’s a lot of his father’s (Willie) abilities.

His ’61 pen picture read – A clever go ahead forward who is very accurate. The Longford Leader reported that Vincent ‘had the better of exchanges’ in the ’62 Schools final, bringing his Schools championship medal haul to three.

Further championship medals followed before he was selected to play on the County U18 team in 1966. The same year, he was described as one of the stars on Granard's Junior team that reached the final.

He was one of the scorers in the ’67 Senior Championship final before he reached the highlight of his career when he captained Longford to the county's only Leinster Senior Championship title in 1968.

1968 was a great year for Vincent, as he also helped St Mary’s win three U21 championship titles (1966, 67 and 68), remarkably, in the same year.

In their tribute, St Mary's wrote: "Vincent played on well into the 1970’s and we will always remember his willingness to help St Mary’s celebrate the opening of our clubhouse when he brought his football mementos to put on display with the rest of our clubs history.

"He was delighted to take a photo the Leinster Championship (Delaney Cup) Trophy that he had received on behalf of Longford in 1968 with his son Paul that evening.

"His passing will bring back memories of the important part he played in the great St Mary’s teams of the ‘60’s and in our club's history.



"St Mary’s offer our condolences to his wife, Carmel and family Paul, Sandra, Angela and Vincent and his extended family.

Vincent Daly, St Mary’s and Longford legend, Rest in Peace"

Funeral Arrangements