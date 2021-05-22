Eight people rescued from stricken cruisers on Lough Ree

Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew responded to two separate call outs coming to the assistance of eight people on two different cruisers on Lough Ree today (Saturday 22 May).

In the first instance a boat had become grounded on a rock shelf, west of Inchmore Island on Lough Ree.

The Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat was launched and reached the scene just before midday.

The 17ft cruiser was found grounded and on inspection the engine of the boat was in need of repair.

In bright and breezy conditions the Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew took the boat under tow and brought it safely to a berth at Coosan Point marina.

Just before 6pm the Lough Ree RNLI volunteer lifeboat ‘Tara Scougall’ was back in the water with another volunteer crew coming to the assistance of a 34ft. which had run aground at Kid Island on Lough Ree.

Under RNLI volunteer helm Emmet Devereux the craft was refloated and continued on its way.

Tom Bradbury, one of the helms at Lough Ree RNLI said: ‘Following unusual weather patterns obstacles on the lake can be hidden in rising waters. Boating enthusiasts are reminded of the importance of navigating within the marker buoys on the lake.’

As the new season on the lake begins in earnest Lough Ree RNLI Operations Manager, Jude Kilmartin said: ‘the charity looks forward to working closely with locals and visitors to our inland waterways.’