€767,000 to refurbish 52 Longford Council houses

Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien TD, has announced €767,000 to return 52 local authority houses to stock this year.

The Council made an application under the voids programme and it will bring much needed local authority owned vacant stock back to productive use.

The funding has been welcomed by Deputy Joe Flaherty TD, who said: “Longford County Council have an excellent track record with the department and this is reflected in this latest announcement and the sustained funding from the Department for social housing needs in the county over the past year.”