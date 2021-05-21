€767,000 to refurbish 52 Longford Council houses

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

€767,000 to refurbish 52 Longford Council houses

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty

Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien TD, has  announced €767,000 to return 52 local authority houses to stock this year.

The Council made an application under the voids programme and it will bring much needed local authority owned vacant stock back to productive use.

The funding has been welcomed by Deputy Joe Flaherty TD, who said: “Longford County Council have an excellent track record with the department and this is reflected in this latest announcement and the sustained funding from the Department for social housing needs in the county over the past year.”

Longford's Glennon Brothers in 'milestone' deal to purchase major Northern Ireland sawmill operator Balcas Ltd

Government gives green light for €5.6m Longford housing investment

Alder Field estate to become one of midlands' leading residential developments in energy efficiency

Longford's ongoing regeneration drive has been given a further tonic this morning with confirmation of a €5.6m State backed investment for over 20 new social houses. 

Longford artist Eeffaa to release third single, Trust