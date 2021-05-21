Longford artist Eeffaa to release third single, Trust

Following her ongoing success, eeffaa has returned with another single, Trust.

Longford singer/ songwriter Aoife Mulligan (eeffaa) is set to release her third single, Trust, on Friday, May 28, 2021.

An eighties-inspired floor filler, Trust is an exploration in a new direction for eeffaa. The track explores themes of love and faithfulness, and compared to her previous releases, Hard Love and Anhedonia, the song feels more cutting and honest.

Trust was composed and co-produced by eeffaa, with the co-production and engineering by good friends Owen Catterall and Louis Younge (Toshín, Sky Atlas, Tolü Makay).

Eeffaa received widespread recognition for her debut single Hard Love, earning a 2FM ‘Track of the Week’ title, as well as extensive local and national airplay.

Eeffaa is an experienced performer, never shying away from any opportunity to showcase her music. She accompanied the renowned Nina Hynes and was a support act for Kíla during the Cruthú Arts Festival.

More recently she has performed as part of various online music events, receiving raving reviews from producers and viewers.

Trust is available from Friday, May 28.