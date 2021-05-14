UPDATE: Longford man (40s) held on suspicion of alleged €100k money laundering to appear at special court sitting

A Longford man arrested on suspicion of deception and money laundering involving more than €100,000 is to appear at a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening.

The man, who is aged in his mid 40s, was arrested this morning by gardaí from Longford and the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court at 6pm.