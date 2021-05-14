REVEALED: Man detained on suspicion of €100k money laundering probe is senior figure of Longford organised crime gang

A leading member of an organised crime gang in Longford is currently being questioned by detectives on suspicion of deception and money laundering involving more than €100,000.

The Leader can reveal the man is one of three men who is due to stand trial later this year in connection to an ongoing traveller related feud.

The man is alleged to have been among a group of men who became embroiled in a violent disorder incident at a Galway funeral home two years ago during which a man was shot.

The 41-year-old man who was arrested at his home this morning is also a key target of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

In March, the bureau seized cash and property with a value of more than €60,000 from an organised crime gang the man is suspected of being a leading member of.

It was the second time in eight months the gang, which is alleged to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs, intimidation, unlicensed money lending and the extortion of monies in the Longford area, has been targeted.

This newspaper has also learned this morning's arrest was locally led by gardaí from Longford with back up support being provided by members of the CAB.

He is currently detained at Longford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He can be held for a period of up to 24 hours at which point he has to be charged, released or his detention extended.