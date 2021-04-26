€800,000 to address underfunding at St Christopher’s Services in Longford

€800,000 in funding is to be allocated by the HSE to address historic underfunding at St Christopher’s Services in Longford.

The funding will finally address key elements at the Longford service which has long been underfunded.

Welcoming the news, and as a result of funding, Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty, expressed hope that St Christopher’s Services will now be in a position to engage with the unions and begin to address the issue of non-payment of increments.

Deputy Flaherty commented, “Since 2013 staff at St Christopher’s have not been paid their increments and the service has struggled to retain and recruit staff. Hopefully this additional funding announcement towards other areas of the Service is an opportunity for the service to address this historic failing."