Man to appear in court charged with Edgeworthstown petrol bomb incident

A man is due to appear at tomorrow's sitting of Longford District Court, charged with a petrol bomb incident in a vehicle in the Cloverwell area of Edgeworthstown on Saturday night, into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí responded to reports of the incident and arrested and charged a male suspect who appeared at a sitting of Mullingar District Court this morning.

He has been remanded in custody to Longford District Court tomorrow morning.

