GoPurple Day raising awareness about domestic abuse and services in Longford

Today, Friday, April 23, is Go Purple Day, a joint initiative between An Garda Síochána and domestic abuse services nationwide, to raise awareness about domestic abuse and support local domestic abuse services.

Individuals, schools, groups, and businesses can wear something purple, bake purple, dye their hair purple, light their buildings in purple or any other way they prefer to go purple.

Coinciding with #GoPurple day, Longford Women's Link Domestic Violence Support Service would like to remind women in Longford that they are #stillhere for you.

If you need crisis support, please contact 043 3341511 between 9 and 5pm, Monday to Friday. Outside of these hours you can phone the Women's Aid freephone helpline on 1800 341 900.

If you feel you are in danger at any stage, please phone the Gardaí on 999 - Domestic Violence is considered a high priority.

The LWL Domestic Violence Support Service extends thanks to Longford Gardaí for their ongoing support throughout #Covid19.

They have launched information leaflets in 8 languages - a collaboration between LWL and Longford Gardaí, supported by Longford Westmeath CYPSC.