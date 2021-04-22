BREAKING NEWS: Teenage girl at centre of Child Rescue Ireland alert located safe and well

A teenage girl at the centre of a Child Rescue Ireland alert has been located safe and well and an 18 year old male has been arrested.

As a result, the Child Rescue Ireland Alert (CRI) has now been stood down.

Svetlana Murphy has been located safe and well in the Belfast area. She is in the safe custody of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and will be re-united with her family tonight.

An 18 year old male has been arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and is currently in custody.

Gardai say they are not providing any further information and have appealed that the privacy of the family be respected at this time.

Gardai have also thanked the public, media and other agencies for assistance provided during this alert.

Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) was introduced in May 2012 and this has been the eighth CRI Alert in that time.