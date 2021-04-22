Down Memory Lane | Longford GAA Race Day glitz, glamour and entertainment at Punchestown Festival a decade ago

One of the highlights of the Longford social calendar each year for almost two decades has been the Longford GAA Race Day at the Punchestown Festival in April.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has meant there was no race day in 2020 or next week and we hope that this gallery of photos from the 2011 Longford GAA Race Day bring back some happy memories. Don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise. How many familiar faces will you spot?