Milestone birthday celebration in Abbeylara today
Eugene Brady, who celebrates his 90th birthday today, and his grandson Ethan, who is 9 today
Best wishes to Eugene Brady from Camagh, Abbeylara, who is 90 years old today.
Pictured in the photo is Eugene and also his oldest grandchild Ethan who celebrates his 9th birthday today too - 81 years in the difference.
Eugene's family say he is a big Longford Leader reader and looks forward to getting a copy of the paper every Wednesday.
Eugene, your family wishes you a very Happy 90th birthday and say they could not be more proud of you.
Have a great day from all of us too.
County Longford Golf Club will reopen on Monday April 26
Golf Clubs can reopen from Monday April 26 for members only and there is a great buzz among the local players who can return to the fairways of the excellent County Longford Club.
