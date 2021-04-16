Milestone birthday celebration in Abbeylara today

Best wishes to Eugene Brady from Camagh, Abbeylara, who is 90 years old today.

Pictured in the photo is Eugene and also his oldest grandchild Ethan who celebrates his 9th birthday today too - 81 years in the difference.

Eugene's family say he is a big Longford Leader reader and looks forward to getting a copy of the paper every Wednesday.



Eugene, your family wishes you a very Happy 90th birthday and say they could not be more proud of you.



Have a great day from all of us too.