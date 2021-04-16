County Longford Golf Club will reopen on Monday April 26

Golf Clubs can reopen from Monday April 26 for members only and there is a great buzz among the local players who can return to the fairways of the excellent County Longford Club.

Green Fee payment will not be allowed in these early weeks of return. Golfers must only travel from within their county or within 20km of their home to play golf. Further guidance for golfers and golf clubs is contained in the General Guidance document below.

In the initial phase, the Irish Government have decided that participants in sport and exercise activity must be from no more than two households. Therefore, groups playing on golf courses during this initial phase must be confined to a maximum of two households. This means that all tee times must be either two- balls, or alternatively three-balls and four-balls where players in the group are from no more than two households.

Daily timesheets are restricted as follows:

Two-balls at eight-minute intervals or longer

Three-balls from no more than two households at nine-minute intervals or longer • Four-balls from no more than two households at 10-minute intervals or longer

To give clubs as much scope to accommodate golfers within these requirements, golf clubs will not be required to confine themselves to one standardised starting interval each day (for example, should a club decide to organise most of its tee times in eight-minute intervals for two-balls, they may choose to include a block of 10-minute interval times for three-balls and four-balls where the golfers are from no more than two households).

Tee times must be booked in advance online or over the telephone. Clubs must ensure that players’ names are recorded on timesheets and timesheets must be kept for a period of at least six weeks to assist with contact tracing should the need arise.

Underage non-contact outdoor training in pods of 15 or fewer can restart. For full details of how this will apply to golf see Golf Ireland website.

Only members who have paid their membership(inc signed up to Direct Debits) by March 31st or made arrangements with the treasurer will be live on the BRS System and be able to book a slot.

The timesheet will be open a set number of days before the beginning of the following week so that booking will be available to all on an equitable basis.

Similar protocols will be in place as was the case after the previous lockdown and members will be made aware of these nearer the time.

Members are reminded that membership can be paid by sending a cheque to the office or by paying by card over the phone. Please leave a voice message and your call will be returned. Bank transfers can also take place by using the clubs bank details which can be found on membership invoices.