Covid-19 latest: Longford's incidence rate improves according to latest county by county NPHET figures

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford's 14 day incidence rate remains the 9th highest in the country.

NPHET says that in the 24 hours up to midnight Sunday, April 11, there has been LESS THAN FIVE new cases of Covid-19 in Longford.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is down to 129.7, just below the national 14-day incidence rate of 131.9 per 100,000.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 278.3.

NPHET says there have been 53 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 29 to April 11.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 4.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,895 (as at Saturday, April 10).

Nationally, the HPSC has been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,785 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 11, the HPSC has been notified of 394 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 241,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

179 are men / 214 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

NPHET highlighted counties as follows: 175 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

The 7-day incidence is now 60.5 per 100,000 nationally while the 5-day moving average is 404 a day.

As of 8 am Monday, April 12 there were 227 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, of which 50 are in ICUs. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10, 1,058,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

745,363 people have received their first dose

313,031 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.