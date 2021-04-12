Cancellation of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics tomorrow

The HSE has this evening written to Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisations to advise that all AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics planned for tomorrow, Tuesday April 13th, should be cancelled in light of updated guidance received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, and the Department of Health, this evening.

Anybody due to attend an Astra Zeneca clinic is therefore advised not to do so.

" We will be in contact with patients in due course to rearrange their appointment. We apologise for any inconvenience,they said in a statement.

Following full consideration of the updated guidance, the HSE will advise further in terms of wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme.