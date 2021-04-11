CSO data shows 19 Longford people have sadly died as a result of contracting Covid-19

New data released by the Central Statistics Office shows that 19 people in Longford have died as a result of contracting Covid-19.

The data, which covers the period from February 28, 2020 to April 2, 2021, contains information on the people who have died due to Covid-19 or have been diagnosed with the virus.

The median age of the 19 people that died in Longford from Covid-19 was 83.

The CSO says that the total number of confirmed positive Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began was 1,865 (as at April 2) and the median age of those diagnosed is 35.

In neighbouring Leitrim, Westmeath, Cavan and Roscommon the number of Covid-19 recorded deaths is 14, 68, 97 and 48, respectively.

