Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre in Newtownforbes poised to open on the 'week beginning April 19'

The Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre at Newtownforbes is set to open on the week commencing Monday, April 19.

Senator Micheàl Carrigy made representations following concerns raised with him this week to the Dept of Health in relation to the status of the Longford Vaccination Centre in Newtownforbes.

He says he has been informed, "The licence for the site is in the process of been finalised and it is expected that works by HSE Estates from an infrastructure perspective will be complete for the week beginning April 19.



"The operation of the centre will be managed by the local CHO."

CHO (Community Healthcare Organisation) Area 8 of the HSE includes Laois/Offaly, Longford/Westmeath, Louth and Meath.

On February 15 it was originally announced that the Longford Slashers complex would be location for Longford's Covid-19 vaccination centre, however, this plan hit a logistical stumbling block.

Then on Wednesday, March 10, the HSE Midlands confirmed that Longford's vaccination centre will be located in the GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, Longford.