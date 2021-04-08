Covid-19 Latest: NPHET reporting new cases in Longford

According to the county by county breakdown of daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford's 14 day incidence rate has become the 9th highest in the country, moving up from 10th yesterday.

NPHET says that in the 24 hours up to midnight Wednesday, April 7, there has been SIX new cases in Covid-19 in Longford.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 151.7, just slightly above the national 14-day incidence rate of 147.3 per 100,000.

The incidence rate in Offaly remains the worst in the country and it is 346.3.

NPHET says there have been 62 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 25 to April 7.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 4.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,873 (as at Tuesday, April 6).

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

NATIONAL

The national incidence is 147.3 per 100 k on the back of 7,014 new cases in the past two weeks. NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today been notified of seven additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today two occurred in April, two occurred in March and three occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62 - 89 years. There has been a total of 4,737* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am April 8, 226 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

NPHET also reported that as of midnight, Wednesday, April 7 the HPSC has been notified of 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 239,723** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The 7-day incidence rate is now 65.9 per 100k. The 5-day moving average is 408 new cases each day.

Of the cases notified today:

205 are men / 193 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

NPHET highlighted cases as follows: 162 in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of April 5th 2021, 940,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

667,182 people have received their first dose

273,701 people have received their second dose