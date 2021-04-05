Covid-19 incidence rate remains above national average in each of Longford's three electoral areas

The Covid-19 incidence rate remains above the national average in each of Longford's three electoral areas.

During the 14 days covered by the incidence rates data, from March 16 to March 29, the incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Longford electoral area was 255.5.

WATCH | Longford's Captain Marie Carrigy reads Proclamation outside GPO during Easter 1916 Rising commemoration

The national average for the same period was 164.1 per 100,000 population.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the Ballymahon electoral area is the lowest in the county and stands at 183.7.

Also read: Longford and Cavan mourns passing of GAA stalwart and renowned community volunteer Oliver Creegan

In Granard electoral area the 14-day incidence rate is 196.7.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in county Longford from (March 16 - 29) was 88.

The breakdown of cases by electoral area is;

Longford municipal district 41

Ballymahon municipal district 26

Granard municipal district 21

Also read: Major road upgrades for Ballymahon Municipal District