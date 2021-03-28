Lucky Longford punter secures handsome profit on 1,500/1 Lotto wager

A County Longford customer is revelling in four figures’ worth of winnings after they took on massive Lotto odds and won thanks to just three lucky numbers.

Also read: Lotto luck for Longford player who scoops €54,008 Lotto prize

The anonymous punter staked just €4 via their BoyleSports account on Friday and placed it on three numbers to drop in the EuroMillions Plus draw later that evening at odds of 1,500/1.

The odds however took a tumble as their chosen numbers 4, 17 and 21, all rolled out in quick succession and triggered the payout.

Also read: Stonepark neighbours raising funds for ten-year-old girl's rare cancer treatment

In a matter of minutes, the €4 flutter saw their account balance boosted by a cool €6,004.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Longford customer must be thrilled that their €4 punt on just three numbers has paid off so well. Fair play to them for snapping up the odds and we wish them good luck splashing out with their winnings of €6,004.”

Also read: Suspended sentence for theft of electrical items from Longford supermarket