Stonepark neighbours raising funds for ten-year-old girl's rare cancer treatment

The community of Longford is rowing in behind a Stonepark family to help them raise funds for their ten-year-old daughter's cancer treatment.

Michelle Gijmadijevs is a fourth class pupil living in Stonepark with her dad Lenars, mum Olga and sister Nellie. In 2020, she was diagnosed with a rare spinal cord tumour called ganglioglioma mutation positive.

She has had surgery and has spent three months in Dublin hospitals, with many difficult sessions of physiotherapy to help her to move again. Michelle still needs treatment to kill the cancer cells that remain in her body. The family will travel to Essen, Germany for proton therapy - a treatment, which will take eight weeks. Both Lenars and Olga will need to take time off work.

Michelle's tumour goes from her second to seventh vertebra and her surgeon had said she might never breathe by herself or walk but surgery went well and Michelle gained the power to move her hands and walk again. She will have to wear a halo for three months to support her neck while her spine is healing.

The Stonepark girl is still on rehabilitation and her latest MRI scan showed some tissue in the spinal chord and will need proton treatment, which Michelle will receive in Germany.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up last night by Michell's neighbours, Lisa Mc Ginnity and Sarah Ní Chasarlaigh, who are hoping to raise 10,000 to ease the financial stress on the family.

So far, over €2,700 has been raised in just 14 hours, thanks to 65 generous donors.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe campaign here.