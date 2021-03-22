Covid-19 latest: County by county breakdown shows decrease in Longford daily cases

The number of daily cases of Covid-19 in Longford has fallen.

According to the daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening, Longford has recorded LESS THAN FIVE new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to midnight on Sunday, March 21.

The previous day NPHET reported fourteen new cases for Longford.

The county by county breakdown of the incidence rate of Covid-19 shows that Longford continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate in the country behind Offaly.

Positively, Longford's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has reduced and it is 269.1, decreasing from 296.0 the previous day.

The incidence rate in Offaly continues to climb and it is 424.6 (up from 410.5), with the national 14-day incidence rate standing at 157.1 per 100,000.

NPHET says there have been 110 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from March 8 to March 21.

Interestingly, the number of positive cases in Longford is ten times higher than the 11 recorded in neighbouring Leitrim during the same period. Longford's incidence rate is also almost 8 times higher than Leitrim's 34.3. The 14 day incidence rate in Cavan is 85.3, Roscommon 156.5 and Westmeath 138.6.

Longford's five day moving average of cases is 8, down one from 9 yesterday.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,806 (as at March 20).

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: "For the week of March 7 - 13, 60% of disease incidence is taking place through close contact transmission and 24% in the community. 59% of transmissions are occurring in households. Outside of the household, almost half of transmissions are occurring in social gatherings and the workplace."

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,588 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 21 March, the HPSC has been notified of 520 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 231,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 258 are men and 262 are women; 79% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 28 years old

242 of the cases arfe in Dublin, 36 in Meath, 30 in Offaly, 29 in Kildare, 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 158 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 8am today, 359 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 81 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine

As of last Friday (19 March), there have been 668,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

487,466 people have received their first dose

181,063 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 data hub provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.