Mullahoran priest fined by gardaí for celebrating public Mass vows to continue

A local priest, who has been fined by gardaí for celebrating public Mass, has vowed that he will continue to say Mass and exercise his constitutional right even though people are complaining.



Mullahoran’s Fr PJ Hughes, writing in the parish bulletin this weekend, informed parishioners ‘the gardaí have issued a fine because I celebrated Mass with people present’.



The Irish Catholic Newspaper reported yesterday that Fr Hughes was fined €500. They also report that sources close to the priest have suggested he is determined not to pay the fine and is prepared to go to jail if necessary.



Last November, gardaí approached Fr Hughes and requested that he close the church when he is celebrating Mass to prevent parishioners from attending.



From Mount Temple in Westmeath, Fr Hughes is critical of health and government officials, suggesting that life has become burdened by restrictions and that their advice has turned people against each other.



He says, “We are committing a grave mistake by rejecting our Lord and God Jesus Christ by staying away because government officials say we must. I do not accept and will not accept this demand.”



Fr Hughes, relocated from the Leamonaghan parish in Offaly, to become parish priest in Mullahoran in August 2019, and he acknowledges that by his actions he is not obeying and going against the advice of Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Francis Duffy.



Here is what Fr Hughes wrote in his message to parishioners in the Mullahoran and Loughduff bulletin this weekend;



“I do not accept the negative message of our leaders who are telling us to stay away from Jesus. He is there for us in the sacraments and wants to give himself to us.



“Life has become burdened by restrictions; health officials telling us to wear masks and not to go to the church in case we catch the virus. This has turned people against each other.



“If I wish to wear the mask that is fine, but I am not obliged to challenge others who do not wish to wear it. That is their free choice and constitutional right and it should not be taken away from them.



“If Christians were as determined to spread the message that Christ is our Saviour as they are to challenge others for not obeying restrictions laid down by this government then we would be on the right track and truly living Lent. May we recognise God’s mercy and be drawn to him rather than be obsessed by regulations and restrictions.



“Next Sunday begins the journey of Holy Week. It is hard to believe that for a second year people cannot come to take part in the ceremonies of Holy Week.



“Despite the size of the church and the holy place that it is because of the presence of Jesus in the Holy Tabernacle, the church has been deemed a hot spot for the spread of the virus by the gardaí. The majority of people are healthy and able to go shopping, bring their children to school and many are working in enclosed environments.



“We are committing a grave mistake by rejecting our Lord and God Jesus Christ by staying away because government officials say we must.



“I do not accept and will not accept this demand by people who do not realise the wrong they are doing. It is our constitutional right to protest so long as it is peaceful; it is our constitutional right to practice our faith and assemble to pray together.



“For those who are afraid of catching the virus in the church then they have the free choice to stay home and live their lives as they think it best to do.



“I have been reported again and the gardaí have issued a fine because I celebrated Mass with people present. I will exercise my constitutional right even though people are complaining, even though I am not obeying my bishop when I go against his advice. We can’t just reject Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.”