GSOC investigation launched as garda and another man hospitalised following Longford crash

A garda and another man have been hospitalised following a crash in Co Longford town earlier today.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is understood to be investigating the circumstances behind the collision.

Both men are being treated in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore following an incident in the Ardeevan and Ardnacassa areas of Longford town shortly after 4pm today.

It is understood gardaí were responding to reports of a car driving erratically in a residential area when the incident occurred.

Despite a number of attempts to try and bring the vehicle to a halt, the car failed to stop and continued driving at speed in the Ardnacassa area of town.

It is understood it was at that stage, a garda sustained an injury to his wrist seconds before the speeding car crashed into a wall.

A 35-year-old man from Co Cavan has since been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The garda is also being treated for injuries to his wrist.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred onto GSOC officials.

Both the crashed car and garda patrol car remain at the scene this evening.