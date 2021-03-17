Longford player just one number away from scooping €73 million EuroMillions jackpot

A EuroMillions player from Longford came close to winning the €73,410,604 jackpot in last night’s draw after matching five numbers and one lucky star.

The lucky ticket holder won €165,027 in the Tuesday night draw after coming just one lucky star number shy of scooping the overall jackpot.

The ticket holder bought their winning EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw in Aldi on the Harbour Road in Longford.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for last’s draw were: 23, 25, 32, 35, 47 and lucky stars 02, 06.

A Dublin player found themselves in a similar position after last night’s draw as they also matched five numbers and one lucky star to win €165,027.

The Dublin winner bought their EuroMillions Quick Pick ticket at Tesco in the Stillorgan Shopping Centre on the day of the draw.

Meanwhile, the biggest winner in last night’s draw was a Dublin player who won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000. EuroMillions players in the Ballycoolin area of Dublin are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after it was revealed that the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Sunday, March 14 in the Mace shop at the Maxol service station in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night's (Tuesday, March 16) draw were: 10, 24, 29, 35, 45.

All three winning ticket holders are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of last night’s €73,410,604 EuroMillions jackpot, there were more than 56,000 players in Ireland who won prizes. This Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot (March 19) is now set to roll to an estimated €85 million.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “Last night proved to be a big night for EuroMillions players in Ireland. We had our fifth EuroMillions Plus win of the year after one lucky player bought their winning ticket last weekend in Dublin 15. We are encouraging all players who bought their tickets in the area to check their tickets carefully today as they could be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day half a million euro richer. There were also two other big winners in the main draw as two players from Dublin and Longford won €165,027 each after matching five numbers and one lucky star. They were both just one lucky star away from winning the €73 million jackpot. We are urging all of our Dublin and Longford players to check their tickets carefully as they could be worth €165,027. If you are one of these big winners, we ask that that you sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.