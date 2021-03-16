‘We'll forever be in lockdown if people aren't vaccinated’ says Longford's Jillian McNulty

The news that the HSE has identified a site for a vaccination centre in Longford has been widely welcomed since it was announced but members of Longford County Council are labelling the HSE’s rollout of the vaccine “a scandal”.

“We needed a centre and we had to fight for it. The entire county tried to help the HSE and instead of working with us, they put obstacles in our way,” said Cllr Peggy Nolan at last week’s meeting of Longford County Council.

HSE forum chairperson Cllr Paraic Brady said that no stone would be left unturned as the group continues to work with the HSE to ensure a speedy rollout of the vaccine.

“We will stay on top of this and get the centre open and hopefully get the vaccine rolled out in Longford as quick as any other county,” he said.

However, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn announced on Sunday that the due to reports of “serious blood clotting events” in adults, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been temporarily deferred by the Irish government.

Local Cystic Fibrosis campaignr, Jillian McNulty, who received the vaccine on Friday last said that the suspension of the vaccine is “a major set back for public health teams and will slow down the already slow process”.

“I was a bit unwell for approximately 36 hours (after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine), with chills and nausea but I’m fine again,” said Ms McNulty who is in a vulnerable group due to her cystic fibrosis.

“I’m very relieved to be finally vaccinated. With each passing day, I’m building up antibodies against Covid, so I feel safer.

“I’m not concerned (by the suspension of the vaccine) at all,” she added.

“I have full faith in my nephrology team and know they wouldn’t administer it if there was a potential risk."

The vaccnation centre, she said, has been a long time coming and she is hopeful that a speedy rollout of the vaccination in Longford is attainable and that people will get vaccinated.

“All vaccines have to go through EMA approval, although much quicker than normal, they still have to go through the rigorous testing,” she said.

“The only thing that’s going to get us out of Covid is a vaccine. People need to get vaccinated or we’ll forever be in lockdown - an endless cycle.”