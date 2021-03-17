MEMORY LANE: Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery of Longford St Patrick's Day Parade photos from the archives

One of the highlights of the year for many families is the Longford St Patrick's Day Parade and unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is is second successive year there won't be a colourful March 17 parade spectacle gracing the streets of the county town.

However, we have delved back into the Longford Leader archives and put together this gallery of lovely photographs from the 2011 Longford St Patrick's Day Parade that were captured by Shelley Corcoran. It features many well known faces and personalities from across the county and hopefully it will evoke special memories.

Don't forget to tag and share any familiar faces you come across with your friends and family!!

