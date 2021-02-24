Gardaí seize large quantity of cash and jewellery during Longford search

A large quantity of cash and jewellery have been seized by gardai in Longford following a search operation yesterday evening.

A woman in her late 40s was arrested after officers from the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a premises in Longford town at around 5pm.

The woman was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for a number of hours before being released without charge.



A file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions as part of the investigation.