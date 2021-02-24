Our story: Chiropractix

Our story starts way back in 2009 in recessionary Ireland. We opened our very first Chiropractic Clinic in the picturesque town of Carrick on Shannon.



Our aim was always to provide the highest level of care to our patients, while bringing them a standardised reliable chiropractic service.



Over the years, and with the support of our loyal patients, we grew our first clinic run by our Principal Chiropractor Dr Paul Bradley, into four locations across Ireland, making us the largest group of Chiropractic Clinics in the country, and we’re still growing.



Our Longford Clinic is the only Chiropractic Clinic in Longford registered with the Chiropractic Association of Ireland and has been open for twelve years! Over the past twelve years we have provided treatments to thousands of patients and we hope to keep doing so for many more years to come.



We treat a wide variety of people at our clinics, from Olympic athletes, to mums & babies to fitness & health enthusiasts trying to care for their muscles and joints, and our aim is always to get you better, fighting fit and most importantly to help you understand how you can keep yourself that way.



We always try to be educational in our approach so you can understand what is wrong and how to fix it and you can look at some of our patient videos on our website, www.chiropractix.ie/videos



When you visit Chiropractix, we like to ensure you have peace of mind, so not only do all our practitioners have a minimum of a four year degree from an accredited university, they are also members of the Chiropractic Association of Ireland and are fully insured.



Our practitioners are trained by our Principal Chiropractor, and undergo constant evaluation and training so we give you the best care we can.



Every practitioner embodies our ethos, to Care About Your Care.



If you would like to find our more information, you can call our Longford Clinic on 043 33 36565 and our team would be happy to help, otherwise you can visit our website www.chiropractix.ie or check us out on Instagram.com/chiropractixhq or facebook.com/chiropractixhq



Our clinic in Longford overlooks St Mel’s Cathedral and is located in the heart of Longford Town.

WATCH and Meet Murtada, Architect, Fitness Lover and Chiropractix Patient CLICK HERE