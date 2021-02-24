Gardaí in Granard arrest three males in relation to violent disorder and criminal damage incidents

Gardaí in Granard have arrested three males in Edgeworthstown and Granard this morning in connection with an ongoing feud.

Two of the males were arrested in connection with a violent disorder incident, which took place on Barrack Street, Granard, on November 15, 2020. Videos of the violent incident were circulated widely online.

Four females are already before the courts, charged in connection to the same incident.

One of the males is currently being detained at Granard Garda Station. The second male is being held at Cavan Garda Station.

A third male - a juvenile - has also been arrested in relation to a feud-related criminal damage incident, which occurred on January 1, 2021. He is being detained at Granard Garda Station.

All three men are being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.