Inland Fisheries Ireland and Longford County Council investigate oil spill in local river

Concern has been expressed locally following a menacing oil spill along Longford's River Camlin.



While out for a leisurely stroll last Thursday morning week, and keeping within the 5km restrictions, a member of the public was on the Camp Road bridge when he got a strong smell of oil from the river.

Upon further investigation, he noted a 'bad enough spillage with approximately three feet of oil in the river'.



"You can see it flowing along. It is also evident from the bridge on the bypass and it can't be good for the environment," the concerned man said.



A video also emerged on social media of the pollution.

Longford County Council confirmed that its staff, in co-ordination with Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), were on site investigating the oil spill from early on Thursday.



A spokesperson said, “The area of interest is located south west of Longford town and includes sections of the Ballyminion stream and of the Camlin river.”

“One of our main objectives is to curtain the extent of the oil spill and to mitigate its impact on said water courses; and work on these activities is ongoing at present.”



The spokesperson said a more detailed summary of the incident will be prepared in due course.

